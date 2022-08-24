SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 15-year-old boy from Springfield is being charged with arson in connection with two fires set on State Street in Springfield last week.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, August 16th officers on patrol near the High School of Science and Technology heard loud noises and saw lights on a CAT forklift moving.

They saw a boy getting off the forklift and onto a bicycle where he was stopped by police on Alton Street. Police found a lighter and key to the CAT on the juvenile, there was significant damage on the school property caused by the CAT. He was arrested and later released to his family.

On Monday, August 15th at around 11:30 p.m. crews were called to a fire at Antonio’s Grinders on 1030 State Street. They were again called to another fire at 12:05 a.m on Tuesday, August 16th in the parking lot of the 700 block of State Street.

Investigators identified the juvenile suspect responsible for setting both fires and applied for two criminal complaints for arson.