Springfield brothers arrested for trafficking drugs, illegal firearm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield brothers were arrested Thursday after police found a semi-automatic handgun, heroin and cocaine in their possession.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, detectives from the Firearms Investigative Unit have been investigating 32-year-old Enrique Cruz-Rosario of Springfield for drug trafficking. Officers were granted three search warrants for a home on Central Street, a home on Renee Circle and a vehicle.

On Thursday, detectives were watching the Central Street home when they saw Enrique and another man, later identified as 42-year-old Raul Cruz-Rosario of Springfield, get into a car and drive to Center Street in Chicopee. Detectives say they witnessed a drug transaction take place, then both cars involved drove away.

Springfield officers then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle that interacted with Cruz-Rosario at the intersection of Walnut Street and Oak Street in Springfield. They found multiple bundles of heroin and cocaine crumbs inside the vehicle. The two people in the car were arrested and charged with drug possession.

The detectives then conducted a traffic stop on Cruz-Rosario at a gas station on West Street in Chicopee. Both Enrique and Raul were detained as crews searched their vehicle. Officers found various amounts of cocaine and heroin in a fanny pack worn by Enrique.

Later in the day around 6:30 p.m., officers executed a search warrant on the Central Street home and found a loaded high capacity semi-automatic firearm, additional ammunition and approximately 265 grams of cocaine. Another search warrant on the Renee Circle home ended with officers finding additional heroin. In total, officers seized seized more than 270 grams of cocaine, more than 110 bags of heroin and cash from the two homes and vehicle.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Enrique and Raul were arrested and both are charged with: