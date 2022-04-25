SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Arson suspect Dushko Vulchev was arraigned in federal court Monday on charges related to a fire at a black church in Springfield late last year.

Vulchev was ordered detained pending trial in Springfield District Court. He was previously indicted on four counts of damage to a religious property and use of fire to commit a federal felony.

Vulchev is accused of setting fire to the MLK Jr. Community Presbyterian Church on December 28th. He’s also charged with various other alleged arsons and tire slashings on the church’s property and around the area.

His next court date is set for June 22nd.