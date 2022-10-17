Rodette Robinson allegedly pushed 91-year-old Alzheimer's patient out of a chair and dragged her across the room

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A home health aide in Springfield was arraigned in Hampden Superior Court on Friday after home surveillance video surfaced allegedly showing her abusing an elderly patient, according to the office of the Attorney General.

Rodette Robinson, who was licensed as a Certified Nursing Assistant, was fired by the home health agency that employed her in November 2021 after the family of a 91-year-old Alzheimer’s patient in Wilbraham reported her for abuse. The family alleges that Robinson shook the patient from a recliner and dragged her into the bathroom, causing bruises.

The home health agency reported Robinson to the Nurse Aide Registry and Department of Public Health and following an investigation, led to her license being suspended.

Robinson was arraigned on two charges of assault and battery on an elder by a caretaker. Deputy Press Secretary Thomas Dalton told 22News, Judge McDonough ordered Robinson could be released on several conditions:

Stay away from and have no contact with the victim and her family (including but not limited to indirect or direct contact by others at the direction of the defendant);

Stay away from and have no contact with other witnesses employed by Elara Caring (including but not limited to indirect or direct contact by others at the direction of the defendant);

No work in the health care field;

No work as a Certified Nursing Assistant or Home Health Aid in any setting;

No work or volunteer in any nursing facility, Rest Home, or any healthcare setting;

No work, volunteer, or provide health care services to any person who is developmentally disabled or anyone 60 y.o. or older;

No out of state travel (except to CT to visit family) without court approval.

Robinson’s pre-trial hearing is scheduled for December 6th.