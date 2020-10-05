Springfield detectives arrest four people, seize more than $2,100, drugs from two vehicles

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield narcotics detectives seized a trafficking weight of powder crack-cocaine and arrested four people Friday night.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, around 7:25 p.m. detectives were investigating an illegal drug deal and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Bay Street and East Bay Path Terrace. Officers seized 51 bags of heroin, cocaine, and Clonazaepam pills. The driver and passenger were both arrested on drug possession charges.

Shortly after that arrest, detectives conducted a traffic stop on the 800 block of Worthington Street with the other individuals involved in an illegal drug deal on State Street. Detectives arrested the driver, 39-year-old Jesus Lopez, and the passenger, 31-year-old Jose Rivera. Officers recovered approximately 37 grams of powder and crack-cocaine and more than $2,100.

(Photo: Springfield PD)

Lopez is charged with the following:

Trafficking in cocaine 36 grams or more

Conspiracy to violate drug law

Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license

Rivera is facing the following charges: