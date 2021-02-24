Springfield detectives investigating in South End

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are conducting an investigation in the South End area of Springfield Wednesday morning.

Springfield Police Captain David Kane told 22News officers and detectives are investigating in the area of Main and Locust Streets. He wasn’t able to provide any details as to the nature of the investigation, but police are expected to release more information later this morning.

A 22News crew is on the way and we will continue to update this story as soon as more information is available.

