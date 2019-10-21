Springfield Detectives looking to identify alleged armed robbery suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield Detectives are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect allegedly responsible for an armed robbery on State Street on October 4.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, when confronted, the suspect threatened a clerk at the Family Dollar store with a knife before riding off on a blue mountain bike around 1:00 p.m.

Walsh said it is unclear what items he may have gotten away with.

If you have any information on the suspect’s identity you are asked to call the Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355, leave a private message on facebook or anonymously Text-A-Tip by texting CRIMES, typing solve and then your tip.