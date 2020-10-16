Springfield detectives seize illegal firearm, cocaine, and heroin after drug deal

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Thursday after narcotics detectives conducted an investigation based on information that he was dealing drugs around the city.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, around 11:30 p.m. detectives observed a drug deal involving 31-year-old Stephon Welfare at his home on Caldwell Place. Both Welfare and another individual left in separate cars.

Detectives then conducted a traffic stop on Jasper Street and recovered cocaine on 26-year-old Omar Belton. He was arrested on drug possession charges. Detectives took Welfare into custody in the parking lot of a convenience store at the intersection of St. James Avenue and Carew Street. Officers seized cocaine, crack-cocaine, heroin, and oxycodone pills on him.

Photo: Springfield PD)

Officers applied for and were granted a search warrant for Welfare’s home and seized a large capacity loaded firearm, heroin, and crack cocaine from inside his bedroom. Detectives also recovered above the legal amount of marijuana in his bedroom and in his car. He is charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm without an FID card – subsequent offense

Possession of a high capacity firearm while in the commission of a felony

Possession of ammunition with an FID card (two counts)

Distribution of class B drug

Possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug (three counts)

Possession with the intent to distribute a class D drug

Possession with the intent to distribute a class A drug

Career criminal

Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license

Narcotics detectives have seized six illegally possessed firearms in October.