Springfield detectives seize loaded firearm and crack-cocaine from fanny pack

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Detectives arrested a man and seized a loaded firearm with rocks of crack-cocaine located in a fanny pack.

According to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the Firearms Investigation Unit Detectives had information that 30-year-old Tyheem Marable was in possession of a firearm and conducted surveillance outside his home on State Street.

At around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, detectives saw Marable leave the apartment building with a fanny pack and carrying a trash bag. While attempting to conduct an arrest, Marable ran from the detectives. He threw the fanny pack and trash bag before being taken into custody on Terrence Street.

Detectives seized a loaded firearm with a 19 round magazine and nine rocks of crack-cocaine located in the fanny pack.

Tyheem Marable is charged with the following: