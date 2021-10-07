Springfield driver arrested after police witness passengers riding on top of car

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver was arrested after police conducted a traffic stop in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 2:40 p.m. officers saw a car driving with one person riding on the hood, a second person sitting on the roof from the sun-roof, and a third person leaning out of the passenger side window recording on a phone. The officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Main Street and Wendell Place, as members of the C3 North End Unit arrived to assist.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Felix Martinez, allegedly pushed an officer in the chest and began to run away. Officers were able to catch him and place him in custody. Officers seized a loaded large capacity firearm with 16 rounds of ammunition found inside a jacket that Martinez took off when he got out of the car and approximately 15 ounces of marijuana found inside the car.

Felix Martinez of Olmsted Drive was arrested and is charged with the following:

Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm without a License

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm

Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Assault and Battery on a Police Officer

Resisting Arrest

Attaching Improper Plates to a Motor Vehicle

Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle

No License in Possession

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

Martinez was arrested previously on firearms charges in March, that case remains open in Hampden Superior Court.