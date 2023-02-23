SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested in connection with a deadly motorcycle crash that occurred last year.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday officers arrested 44-year-old Alex Rankins Jr. of Springfield outside his home in the area of the 0-100 block of Kenyon Street on a warrant. Rankins Jr. is charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation.

Alex Rankins Jr. Credit: Springfield Police Department

On May 20, 2022 at around 3:30 p.m. officers were called to the intersection of Boston Road and Barber Street for a crash involving a car and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist, who has not been identified by officials, was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died due to his injuries.

The Springfield Police Traffic Unit was granted an arrest warrant this week for Rankins Jr., the driver of the car that struck the motorcyclist. Walsh told 22News Rankins Jr. remained at the location during the investigation.