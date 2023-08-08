SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested last week after police noticed a stolen vehicle at a parking lot on School Street.

Officers of the Metro Unit saw the vehicle around 9:50 p.m. on Monday, July 31 and discovered it was reported stolen. When the driver, 41-year-old Juan Delgado of Springfield, noticed the officers, he allegedly attempted to get out of the vehicle and run away. Officers were able to quickly arrest him and seized a bag of crack-cocaine that fell out of his pocket.

During his arrest, Delgado allegedly shouted “grab the gun” to a nearby woman. Police detained the woman as she began walking toward the vehicle but was later released. A loaded semi-automatic firearm was seized from the center console cup holder.

Delgado had six outstanding warrants for his arrest. He has been charged with the following:

  • Carrying a Firearm without a License
  • Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
  • Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
  • Improper Storage of a Firearm
  • Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License
  • Receiving a Stolen Motor Vehicle
  • Tampering or Destruction of Evidence
  • Possession of a Class B Drug – Subsequent Offense
  • Arrest Warrant – Palmer District Court
    – Shoplifting
  • Arrest Warrant – Chicopee District Court
    – Larceny of a Motor Vehicle
  • Arrest Warrant – Springfield District Court
    – Shoplifting by Asportation
    – Conspiracy
  • Arrest Warrant – Westfield District Court
    – Shoplifting by Asportation
    – Conspiracy
  • Arrest Warrant – Westfield District Court
    – Shoplifting by Asportation
    – Conspiracy
  • Default Warrant – Springfield District Court
    – Possession of a Class A Drug – Subsequent Offense
    – Possession of a Class B Drug – Subsequent Offense

