SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested last week after police noticed a stolen vehicle at a parking lot on School Street.
Officers of the Metro Unit saw the vehicle around 9:50 p.m. on Monday, July 31 and discovered it was reported stolen. When the driver, 41-year-old Juan Delgado of Springfield, noticed the officers, he allegedly attempted to get out of the vehicle and run away. Officers were able to quickly arrest him and seized a bag of crack-cocaine that fell out of his pocket.
During his arrest, Delgado allegedly shouted “grab the gun” to a nearby woman. Police detained the woman as she began walking toward the vehicle but was later released. A loaded semi-automatic firearm was seized from the center console cup holder.
Delgado had six outstanding warrants for his arrest. He has been charged with the following:
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
- Improper Storage of a Firearm
- Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License
- Receiving a Stolen Motor Vehicle
- Tampering or Destruction of Evidence
- Possession of a Class B Drug – Subsequent Offense
- Arrest Warrant – Palmer District Court
– Shoplifting
- Arrest Warrant – Chicopee District Court
– Larceny of a Motor Vehicle
- Arrest Warrant – Springfield District Court
– Shoplifting by Asportation
– Conspiracy
- Arrest Warrant – Westfield District Court
– Shoplifting by Asportation
– Conspiracy
- Arrest Warrant – Westfield District Court
– Shoplifting by Asportation
– Conspiracy
- Default Warrant – Springfield District Court
– Possession of a Class A Drug – Subsequent Offense
– Possession of a Class B Drug – Subsequent Offense
