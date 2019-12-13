Springfield drug deal leads to three arrests; heroin, cocaine, stolen firearm seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – An anti-gang police detail focusing on drug dealing in the area of Federal and Worthington Streets in Springfield lead to three arrests on Thursday afternoon.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, officers arrested 30-year-old Bradley Davis, 21-year-old Kevin Colon-Soto, 37-year-old Jonathan Bonilla-Rosado and recovered a loaded, stolen firearm, 131 bags of heroin, seven grams of cocaine, an additional 10 bags of cocaine and $675 in cash.

Walsh said detectives observed a drug deal on the 900 block of Worthington street around 4:30 p.m. where three people were working together to sell drugs to a man later identified as Bonilla-Rosado. He was arrested shortly after and while being taken into custody he allegedly attempted to swallow some of the drugs.

Police then focused on arresting the three individuals allegedly selling drugs. Walsh said Davis saw the police and attempted to run away, but was eventually located with a loaded firearm, heroin, and cocaine.

(Photo: Springfield PD)

Davis was previously convicted of possession of a firearm without a license and heroin distribution charges in August 2018.

Officers then arrested Colon-Soto and a 14-year-old juvenile, but after learning of the juvenile’s age he was released to his mother’s custody and will be summonsed to court.

Walsh said Colon-Soto was previously arrested in July on a warrant for an armed and masked robbery.

Bradley Davis is facing the following charges:

Firearm violation with one prior violent/drug crime

Possession of a firearm without a license (subsequent offense)

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Resisting arrest

Distribution of a class A drug

Possession with the intent to distribute a class A drug (Subsequent Offense)

Distribution of a class B drug

Possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug

Conspiracy to violate drug law

Receiving stolen property less than $1200

Kevin Colon-Soto is facing the following charges:

Possession with the intent to distribute a class A drug

Possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug

Conspiracy to violate drug law

Jonathan Bonilla-Rosado is facing the following charges: