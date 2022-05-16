SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield men were sentenced on Monday for their roles in a large-scale drug trafficking conspiracy.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Department of Justice in Boston, Isaac Cardona, 34, and Rafael Cardona Sr., 61, were each sentenced to 146 months in prison and five years of supervised release. On October 18, 2021, the Cardonas were convicted of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine and one kilogram of heroin.

Isaac Cardona was also convicted of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The Cardonas were indicted in November 2017 as part of a 14-month wiretap investigation of a large-scale drug trafficking organization supplied by sources in Mexico and spanning at least four states.

The Cardonas conspired with co-defendant David Cruz to traffic cocaine and heroin from Mexico, through California, to the Springfield area, and into New England. Isaac Cardona owed Cruz money for one kilogram of the cocaine Cruz had distributed to him, and, in order to pay down that debt, the Cardonas and other co-conspirators conspired to import at least one kilogram of heroin (which turned out to be pure fentanyl) from sources in Mexico. In late August 2016, Isaac Cardona traveled by car to San Diego, California, with cash to pay for the heroin. Cruz later traveled to San Diego, retrieved the car and the cash, and, on September 8, 2016, used the cash to purchase what he believed to be one kilogram of heroin. Law enforcement in California seized the vehicle and recovered approximately one kilogram of pure fentanyl.

Cruz previously pleaded guilty to drug and firearms offenses and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 13, 2022.