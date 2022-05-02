SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man known to Springfield police as a gang member of the Knox Street Posse was arrested Friday for possession of a large capacity firearm while out on bail for a previous firearm case.

The Springfield Police Firearm Investigative Unit (FIU) and the Hampden District Attorney’s SAFE Unit has been conducting an illegal firearm investigation on the suspect for several days, according to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. The SAFE Unit has also been investigating the Knox Street Posse for the past year and a half.

Detectives received information that 24-year-old Joshua Rosado of Springfield was in a suspected vehicle. Officers stopped the vehicle in a parking lot on East Columbus Avenue around 5:10 p.m. Friday afternoon. Due to Rosado having a suspended driver’s license, officers went to arrest him but before he could be handcuffed, Rosado pushed a detective and attempted to run away. However, officers were able to stop and arrest him.

Inside Rosado’s vehicle, detectives found a loaded firearm with 28 rounds of ammunition and a loaded attachment on the driver’s side of the floorboard.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Rosado has been charged with:

Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License – 2nd Offense

Possession of a Loaded Machine Gun

Firearm Violation with 1 Prior Violent/Drug Crime

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

Resisting Arrest

Rosado was arrested in March 2020 for possession of a firearm, heroin and marijuana. At the time of his arrest then, Rosado was also out on bail from a June 2018 arrest on charges of conspiracy to violate drug laws.

“Ever since we started our Firearms Investigation Unit they have produced results. The amount of lives they have saved and shootings they have prevented due to their arrests and seizures is immeasurable. Unfortunately, two of the three suspects arrested this weekend were out on bail for serious offenses. These repeat violent offenders show little regard for the judicial system and it shows just how easily they can get their hands on firearms putting our residents and officers in danger. Hopefully this time they are held,” said Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood.