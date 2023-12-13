SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield golf course owner was found not guilty of embezzlement and other charges but was found guilty of two tax conspiracy and making a false statement.

According to the Department of Justice, 45-year-old Kevin M. Kennedy of East Longmeadow was acquitted of embezzlement from a local government receiving federal benefits, wire fraud, money laundering and unlawful monetary transactions. He was also found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the United States and making a false statement to a federally insured financial institution.

Kennedy was the owner and operator of Kennedy Gold Management Inc. and managed two of the city of Springfield’s public golf courses, Franconia Golf Course and Veterans Memorial Golf Course. According to court documents, Kennedy conspired with two other people to evade taxes he owed through his company and paid in cash the construction of two homes, one in East Longmeadow and one on Cape Cod. To get a mortgage from the bank for his East Longmeadow home, Kennedy submitted a home purchase contract to the bank that falsely reflected the total purchase, which was reduced by the $160,000 cash payment he made.

“The jury found that Kevin Kennedy defrauded the United States for the sole purpose of enriching himself. This type of fraud has consequences for every American taxpayer,” said Harry Chavis Jr., Special Agent in Charge of the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigations in Boston. “As a result of this verdict, Kennedy now stands as a convicted felon, and will be sentenced for his actions.”

“This guilty verdict underscores the serious consequences for those who conspire to defraud the United States. No one is above the law, and we will vigorously pursue those who engage in illicit schemes to line their own pockets,” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy.

Before the trial, Kennedy had previously pleaded guilty to four counts of filing a false individual income tax return for 2011 through 2014 and also admitted to filing a false return in 2009 and 2010.

He faces up to 30 years in prison for the charge of making a false statement to a federally insured financial institution. His sentencing has been scheduled for March 1, 2024.