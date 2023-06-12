SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was sentenced to prison after a jury found him guilty of rape of a child.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, Hector Heredia-Alamo was sentenced on June 1st to 13-15 years in state prison on charges of rape of a child, and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 (two counts). He was found guilty by a Hampden Superior Court jury on May 23rd.

The investigation was conducted by the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Special Victims Unit after notice of a sexual assault of a child was made to the Holyoke Police Department in October 2020.

The victim knew Heredia-Alamo and was abused several times for about two years. The victim’s younger sibling alerted family members after part of the last reported incident. The victim and the sibling testified at trial in open court to the abuse.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated, “Acts of violence on children will be met with our most diligent efforts and the full force of the law. We will do all that we can within the law to protect this community’s children and punish those who seek to hurt them. I thank the Holyoke Police Department and Assistant District Attorney Eileen Sears and the members of the Special Victims Unit for their skillful work and steadfast effort to secure justice and protect the vulnerable.”