SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A person from Hartford was arrested by Springfield officers Tuesday after an incident involving a gun on Belmont Avenue.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were called to a gun call on Belmont Avenue around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Josiah Livingston of Hartford, allegedly pointed a gun at a victim. Officers remained in the area for several hours. Around 7:00 p.m., Livingston had returned to the area and was arrested by police.

A K-9 unit was requested to help search the area for the firearm. K-9 Officer Scott Stelzer and K-9 Yogi located a fanny pack in the same area of the incident. Inside the fanny pack, officers found a firearm that matched the description of the one used in the incident, crack-cocaine and personal items that belonged to Livingston. The firearm was reported stolen in New York.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Livingston is facing the following charges: