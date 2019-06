SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield is facing sex trafficking charges.

48-year-old William Coleman allegedly ran a prostitution business. He’s accused of using his victims drug addiction to force them into prostitution.

According to court documents, Coleman would make his victims dependent on drugs, like heroin, then use it as compensation.

He’s also accused of physically and sexually abusing women who refused to comply.

Coleman was arrested in 2018, and is still in custody.