SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Monday for gun charges after he allegedly told police he shot at a vehicle that attempted to hit him.
According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the 300 block of State Street around 4:40 p.m. Monday for a crash involving two pedestrians and a disturbance involving a firearm. A women was found and told police she had been hit by a car and then one of the passengers of the car allegedly pointed a firearm at her. The vehicle then left the area.
The other pedestrian, later identified as 19-year-old Jovanne Torres of Springfield, was also located by police. Torres told officers the driver of the car tried to hit him, so Torres pulled out a firearm. A spent shell casing was located in the nearby parking lot, which police alleged was fired by Torres.
The firearm was located in Torres’ sweatshirt pocket and determined to be a large capacity ghost gun loaded with nine rounds of ammunition. The magazine was capable of holding 31 rounds of ammunition.
Torres was arrested and charged with the following:
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm without a License
- Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a Building
- Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card
- Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card
- Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device
