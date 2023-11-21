SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Monday for gun charges after he allegedly told police he shot at a vehicle that attempted to hit him.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the 300 block of State Street around 4:40 p.m. Monday for a crash involving two pedestrians and a disturbance involving a firearm. A women was found and told police she had been hit by a car and then one of the passengers of the car allegedly pointed a firearm at her. The vehicle then left the area.

The other pedestrian, later identified as 19-year-old Jovanne Torres of Springfield, was also located by police. Torres told officers the driver of the car tried to hit him, so Torres pulled out a firearm. A spent shell casing was located in the nearby parking lot, which police alleged was fired by Torres.

The firearm was located in Torres’ sweatshirt pocket and determined to be a large capacity ghost gun loaded with nine rounds of ammunition. The magazine was capable of holding 31 rounds of ammunition.

Torres was arrested and charged with the following:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm without a License

Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a Building

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card

Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device