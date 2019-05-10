Springfield man and woman arrested after alleged heroin sale

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Springfield man and woman were arrested after police executed a warrant at a home on Forest Park Ave. Thursday.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, detectives saw 47-year-old Tywan Myers leave the home and complete a drug sale with 32-year-old Demicia Jackson in the area of 300 Belmont Ave around 7:20 p.m. Detectives seized 10 bags of heroin.

Officers then executed a search warrant at 87 Forest Park Ave., first floor and seized an additional 82 bags of heroin, 10.5 grams of crack cocaine and $188 in cash.

Walsh said the crack cocaine was in the room of another person who wasn’t present and a criminal complaint was issued.

Myers is being charged with distribution of a class A drug and possession with the intent to distribute a class A drug and Jackson is being charged with possession of a class A drug and a default warrant charge.

