PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arraigned in Berkshire Superior Court last week for drug charges.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s office, 25-year-old Antonio Laboy of Springfield was arraigned for possession of heroin with intent to distribute, subsequent offense, and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, subsequent offense.

Laboy was at a North Adams residence during a search warrant that is part of an active investigation for narcotics distribution. Further investigation lead to the seizure of items during the search of the residence and showed that Laboy was a part of the narcotics distribution.

There was a pattern within the last month of large amounts of drugs, some that were already prepared for distribution, that was flowing from Springfield to North Adams.

District Attorney Shugrue states, “We must work to strangulate the routes drug traffickers are using to transport drugs from Springfield to Berkshire County. While I have already committed to prosecuting those bringing large quantities of drugs into our county to the fullest extent of the law, I am also actively identifying grants that will support the investigations of the State Police Detective Unit and local law enforcement. We must proactively address this problem.”

Laboy will be held on $25,000 bail which was requested by the Commonwealth, and the Honorable Judge Flannery set bail at $15,000. Laboy has since posted bail.