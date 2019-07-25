Springfield man arrested after allegedly breaking into vehicle in Hampden

HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is facing several criminal charges for allegedly breaking into a vehicle on Meadowbrook Lane in Hampden early Wednesday morning.

Hampden Police told 22News officers arrested 26-year-old Angel Velez after a man called the department to report that someone was breaking into his car around 12:30 a.m.

Hampden Police officers with help from members of the East Longmeadow Police were able to set a perimeter upon arrival and requested K9 assistance from State Police.

The police dog, K9 Duke, was able to track down Velez in a thick brush area leading to his arrest. According to police, Velez was found in possession of items stolen from vehicles in the Meadowbrook Lane and Mohawk Road area.

Velez was booked at the Hampden Police Department and charged with the following: