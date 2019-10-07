Springfield man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at victim, heroin seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a victim’s head and threatening them on Monday morning.
Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, after officers received the call they were able to locate 29-year-old Mark Alexander near Mill and Locust Streets where they conducted a traffic stop.
Walsh said Alexander told police he did not have a weapon but did have drugs in the car. Police then allegedly seized 60 bags of heroin under the driver’s seat and a digital scale in the center console.
Alexander was arrested and is facing the following charges:
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug
- Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, subsequent offense
- Assault with a dangerous weapon
- Default warrant of threat to commit a crime, assault, and battery with a dangerous weapon, and malicious damage to a motor vehicle
- U.S. District Court Warrant of violation of supervised release