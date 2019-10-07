Springfield man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at victim, heroin seized

Breaking News
SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a victim’s head and threatening them on Monday morning.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, after officers received the call they were able to locate 29-year-old Mark Alexander near Mill and Locust Streets where they conducted a traffic stop.

Walsh said Alexander told police he did not have a weapon but did have drugs in the car. Police then allegedly seized 60 bags of heroin under the driver’s seat and a digital scale in the center console.

Alexander was arrested and is facing the following charges:

  • Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug
  • Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, subsequent offense
  • Assault with a dangerous weapon
  • Default warrant of threat to commit a crime, assault, and battery with a dangerous weapon, and malicious damage to a motor vehicle
  • U.S. District Court Warrant of violation of supervised release

