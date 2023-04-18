SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested for allegedly riding a dirtbike illegally on Sunday.

According to the Springfield Police Department, officers saw a person riding a dirt bike in the Central Street area, where off-highway vehicles are not allowed. He was seen revving the dirt bike’s engine, riding without a helmet or the proper equipment, and the dirt bike was not registered.

At around 9 a.m. officers seized the dirt bike and arrested 18-year-old Daniel Walker at the intersection of Allen Street and Hickory Street.

Daniel Walker of Springfield is charged with the following: