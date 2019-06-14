Springfield man arrested after allegedly running at officers with machete

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is facing charges after he allegedly ran at officers with a machete in his hand Thursday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson, Ryan Walsh, officers were called to Mulberry Street at 1:50 p.m. for a report of a disturbance involving a machete.

Walsh said officers were unable to find anyone when they got to the area, but when they went to talk to someone on School Street a man, later identified as 24-year-old Noel Pueyo-Rodriguez, ran at officers with a raised machete.

Officers drew their service pistols, Walsh said, but were able to talk Pueyo-Rodriguez into dropping the machete. After dropping the weapon, he allegedly took a fighting stance towards officers and refused to listen to officers’ directions.

Walsh said an officer eventually had to use his pepper-spray, and Pueyo-Rodriguez was arrested.

He is charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest. Pueyo-Rodriguez was also arrested Tuesday, Walsh said. He is charged with assault and battery and assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with Tuesday’s arrest.