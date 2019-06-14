Springfield man arrested after allegedly running at officers with machete

Crime

by: Danielle Eaton

Posted: / Updated:

(Springfield Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is facing charges after he allegedly ran at officers with a machete in his hand Thursday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson, Ryan Walsh, officers were called to Mulberry Street at 1:50 p.m. for a report of a disturbance involving a machete.

Walsh said officers were unable to find anyone when they got to the area, but when they went to talk to someone on School Street a man, later identified as 24-year-old Noel Pueyo-Rodriguez, ran at officers with a raised machete.

Officers drew their service pistols, Walsh said, but were able to talk Pueyo-Rodriguez into dropping the machete. After dropping the weapon, he allegedly took a fighting stance towards officers and refused to listen to officers’ directions.

Walsh said an officer eventually had to use his pepper-spray, and Pueyo-Rodriguez was arrested.

He is charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest. Pueyo-Rodriguez was also arrested Tuesday, Walsh said. He is charged with assault and battery and assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with Tuesday’s arrest.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Shred your documents

Editor's Pick

More Editor's Pick