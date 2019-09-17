Springfield man arrested after allegedly running with loaded high capacity firearm

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Springfield PD)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield Police Officers arrested a man who was allegedly running with a gun in the area of Rutland Street Monday night.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News after officers received a report of a man running with a gun, an officer and K9 Warner began tracking the suspect near Wilbraham Road and found 22-year-old Samuel Velez-Berrios on the 900 block of State Street.

Police then arrested Velez-Berrios and allegedly seized a high capacity firearm.

Velez-Berrios is being charged with carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at Noon

Trending Stories