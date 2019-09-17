Springfield man arrested after allegedly running with loaded high capacity firearm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield Police Officers arrested a man who was allegedly running with a gun in the area of Rutland Street Monday night.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News after officers received a report of a man running with a gun, an officer and K9 Warner began tracking the suspect near Wilbraham Road and found 22-year-old Samuel Velez-Berrios on the 900 block of State Street.

Police then arrested Velez-Berrios and allegedly seized a high capacity firearm.

Velez-Berrios is being charged with carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device.