Springfield man arrested after allegedly shooting gun at neighbors lighting sparklers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested after a report of shots fired on Cambridge Street Saturday night.
According to Springfield Police Department Spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers responded to a report of shots fired at around 10 p.m. According to a report, several people were lighting sparkers in a driveway when neighbors shouted to get the sparklers away from their car. Moments later, a shot was allegedly fired from a second floor window on Cambridge Street.
Officers located a shell casing and a firearm on the second floor. Thirty-year-old Jovanni Peralta of Springfield was arrested and charged with the following:
- Carrying a firearm without a LTC
- Possession ammunition without an FID card
- Improper storage of a firearm
- Discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling
- Assault with a dangerous weapon (6 counts)