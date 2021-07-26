Springfield man arrested after allegedly shooting gun at neighbors lighting sparklers

Jovanni Peralta

Jovanni Peralta (Springfield Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested after a report of shots fired on Cambridge Street Saturday night.

According to Springfield Police Department Spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers responded to a report of shots fired at around 10 p.m. According to a report, several people were lighting sparkers in a driveway when neighbors shouted to get the sparklers away from their car. Moments later, a shot was allegedly fired from a second floor window on Cambridge Street.

Officers located a shell casing and a firearm on the second floor. Thirty-year-old Jovanni Peralta of Springfield was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Carrying a firearm without a LTC
  • Possession ammunition without an FID card
  • Improper storage of a firearm
  • Discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling
  • Assault with a dangerous weapon (6 counts)

