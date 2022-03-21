SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A man was arrested after an armed robbery on the 100 block of Chestnut Street in Springfield Saturday afternoon.

According to the Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, a fired shot was reported from a convenience store around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday. The suspect, 42-year old Samuel Thomas of Springfield, allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of cash after holding a store employee at gunpoint. As Thomas was leaving the store, he allegedly fired one shot. No one was struck by the fired shot.

Thomas was found in the area of Spring and Winter Street and then arrested. Detectives retrieved a waver to search Thomas’s apartment on Pearl Street, where Walsh said he went back to after the robbery, and confiscated a ghost gun.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Thomas has been charged with the following: