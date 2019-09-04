Springfield man arrested after chase; tracked down by police dog

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Springfield man crashed his car and was arrested after allegedly refusing to stop for police early Wednesday morning.
According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers arrested 27-year-old Alexi Heredia-Arroyo after he refused to stop for police around 1:45 a.m. on Route 391 in Chicopee for a headlight violation and failing to stay within marked lanes.
Police say the car then exited the highway and headed toward Center Street in Chicopee where the police chase stopped.
Shortly after, troopers found the car crashed and unoccupied in the Memorial Square Rotary at the intersection of Main and Plainfield Streets in Springfield.
According to State Police, one of the troopers and K-9 Kody tracked about two blocks from the car and found a man who fit the description of Heredia-Arroyo.
He was then arrested and is facing the following charges:
- Failure to stop for police
- Operating under the influence of drugs
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
- Leaving the scene of a property damage crash
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
- Lights violation
- Marked lanes violation
He was taken to Springfield District Court Wednesday morning for his arraignment.