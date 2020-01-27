Springfield man arrested after crashing into light pole during short pursuit

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man is facing several charges as part of an ongoing investigation involving stolen property and narcotics activity in Springfield Saturday morning.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News 40-year-old Luis Perez was arrested after police conducted a traffic stop near Locust Street and Woodside Terrace around 11:00 a.m.

Walsh said Perez allegedly refused to stop the car and lead officers on a short car chase until he struck a light pole at the corner of State and Chestnut Street. When officers approached Perez, a BB gun replica of a semi-automatic pistol was tossed out the car said Walsh.

Inside the car, officers recovered more than $2,000 worth of clothing with anti-theft tags attached to them from Kohls. The woman who was the passenger in the car was taken to Baystate Medical Center to treat possible injuries and was issued a criminal complaint.

Perez was charged with the following: