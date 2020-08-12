Springfield man arrested after illegally riding dirt bike on streets

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have arrested a man after illegally riding a dirt bike on city streets and crashing into a car.

Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night, a dirt bike rider allegedly cut off a police cruiser on Dickinson Street and began illegally driving on the street. The driver of the dirt bike has been identified as 35-year-old Anthony Jolly of Springfield.

Jolly began to drive off and go through a red light at the intersection of Dickinson and Oakland Streets when he collided with another car and was thrown off the dirt bike about 15 feet. Not wearing a helmet, he suffered serious but is expected to be okay from the accident and was taken to the hospital.

A firearm was found in his possession when he fell off the dirt bike as well as ammunition and counterfeit money in a fanny pack.

Jolly had outstanding warrants and was convicted previously of kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon, and armed robbery charges.

Anthony Jolly is charged with the following: