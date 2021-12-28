Springfield man arrested after more than 20 shots fired near Samuel Golden Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Monday after a shots fired incident in the Samuel Golden Park area of the city.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, police were notified of a ShotSpotter activation around 7:00 p.m. Monday night near the intersection of Wilbraham Avenue and Beverly Street. Officers said there were about 40 people in the area of the Samuel Golden Park when they heard about 20 additional rounds being fired. A car was also observed speeding from the area.

Springfield Police chased the vehicle until it stopped at the intersection of Balis and Isabel Streets. The suspect, 21-year-old Jacoby Baymon of Springfield, got out of the vehicle and ran off. Officers and two K-9 units searched the area for Baymon. K-9 officer Flexx found Baymon hiding in the backyard of a home on Balis Street. K-9 officer Yogi also discovered a firearm nearby. Baymon was arrested and the firearm discovered was identified as a high capacity loaded firearm capable of holding 18 rounds of ammunition.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Baymon has been charged for the following:

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm

Possession of a High Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device

No one was reported injured in the shots fire incident.