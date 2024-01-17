SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police tracked down a suspect involved in a shooting early Sunday morning.

Officers heard gunshots in the area of Dwight and Lyman Streets while working the late-night entertainment detail. They located evidence and information about a vehicle involved in the shooting.

At around 3:25 a.m. the suspected vehicle was found running at a residence on Massasoit Street. The officers detained two people and found spent shell casings inside the car. A loaded firearm was found near trash cans outside the home.

Police released a woman who was detained and will receive a criminal summons to court. The other person, 33-year-old Frankie Quinones of Springfield was arrested and is charged with the following:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a Building

Improper Storage of a Firearm