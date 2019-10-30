Springfield man arrested after police seize 4,000+ bags of heroin

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested after officers recovered over 4,000 bags of heroin while executing a search warrant in the suspect’s car on Tuesday.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, 40-year-old Eduardo Oliveras of Orange Street was arrested after police obtained a search warrant for his car and residence.

While officers and members of the Taskforce executed the warrants, Oliveras was located and detained while in his car on Hampden Street in Holyoke.

Officers seized 4,080 bags of ready for sale heroin that was hidden in the car. In Olivera’s house, officers recovered packaging material and 35 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

(Hampden District Attorney’s Office)

Olivera’s was charged with Trafficking Class A Drug (Heroin) 36-100 Grams and Possession of Class B Drug (Crack Cocaine). He was arraigned Tuesday morning in Holyoke District Court where his bail was set at 50,000.

His bail on a current heroin trafficking case in Hampden County Superior Court has been revoked. Olivera’s next court date his recent arrest is on November 27.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated the following: