Springfield man arrested after police seize 4,000+ bags of heroin

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man out on bail for heroin trafficking was arrested again on drug trafficking charges on Tuesday after officers recovered over 4,000 bags of heroin while conducting a search warrant.

According to Hampden District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon, 40-year-old Eduardo Oliveras of Orange Street was arrested after police obtained a search warrant for his car and residence.

While officers and members of the Taskforce executed the warrants, Oliveras was located and detained while in his car on Hampden Street in Holyoke.

Officers seized 4,080 bags of ready for sale heroin that was hidden in the car. In Olivera’s house, officers recovered packaging material and 35 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Leydon said Oliveras was charged with Trafficking Heroin 36-100 Grams and Possession of Crack Cocaine.

He was arraigned Tuesday morning in Holyoke District Court where his bail was set at 50,000. His bail on a current heroin trafficking case in Hampden County Superior Court has been revoked. Olivera’s next court date for his recent arrest is on November 27.

(Hampden District Attorney’s Office)

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated the following: