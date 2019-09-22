Springfield man arrested after police allegedly seize firearms and heroin

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One man is arrested after Springfield police allegedly recovered two firearms and drugs in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, 26-year-old Paul Kopy of Page Boulevard was arrested after police issued a traffic stop on Boston Road.

Walsh said police allegedly seized a loaded firearm and heroin from the car.

Police then performed a search warrant at the suspect’s apartment and allegedly recovered a second firearm.

Walsh confirms booking photos and charges will be available on Monday.