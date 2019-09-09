Springfield man arrested after police allegedly seized 230 bags of heroin

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested after police seized 230 bags of heroin in the area of Main Street Saturday night.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, officers were called to the area of Harriet Street for a report of a man with a gun and found 42-year-old Joseph Deleon on Main Street who admitted to having a BB gun in his backpack.

Walsh said after officers conducted a pat frisk, they found three bundles of heroin on Deleon and found additional heroin, a laptop stolen out of North Carolina and a digital scale in his backpack.

Deleon is being charged with a subsequent offense of possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug and receiving stolen property.