SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is facing firearm, drug, and breaking and entering charges.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday officers were called to Marlborough Street for a gun call. Upon arrival, officers saw the man matching the description of the suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Emmanuel Maldonado of Springfield, with a firearm in his waistband.

He attempted to evade police and ran into a basement of a home. When attempting to run out of the front door of the home, an officer was waiting and was able to place Maldonado under arrest.

Officers found a firearm inside the basement of the home and seized cocaine found on Maldonado. Witnesses told police that he was allegedly arguing with several people and pointed a gun at them.

Emmanuel Maldonado is charged with the following: