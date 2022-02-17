SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield was arrested and charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 2:50 p.m. officers were called the 0-100 block of State Street for a gun call and a report of individuals fighting. When officers arrived, 28-year-old Sylvain Gelin was pointed out as a person involved and began running from officers.

Police arrested Gelin after he ran across a busy street and hopped a fence. Police saw Gelin drop a fanny pack just before he was detained, officers seized a loaded firearm that was found inside.

Sylvain Gelin is charged with the following: