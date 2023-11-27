SULLIVAN, N.H. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield is facing multiple charges after crashing into a utility pole during a police chase in New Hampshire.

A New Hampshire State Trooper attempted to pull over the vehicle for speeding on Route 9 in Sullivan, according to the New Hampshire State Police. The vehicle reached speeds nearing 90 miles per hour during a brief chase before the car struck a utility pole.

When troopers located the car, two suspects fled into the woods on foot. During the search, the passenger emerged from the woods with injuries and was taken to Cheshire Medical Center to be treated.

The driver, 31-year-old Childlove Gelin of Springfield, was later found walking down Route 9 around 3:30 a.m. in the area of Granite Gorge. Police say Gelin had two full extradition warrants from New York City and Springfield.

Gelin was taken to Cheshire Medical Center due to exposure to the elements and was discharged and taken to Cheshire County House of Corrections.

Childlove Gelin was charged with the following:

Disobeying an Officer

Conduct After an Accident

Reckless Conduct

Criminal Mischief

Operating After Suspension

Speed

Open Container

Fugitive From Justice

He’s being held without bail and is expected to be arraigned in Keene District Court on Monday morning. Route 9 in the area of the crash was closed while utility companies repaired damage to the pole.