Springfield man arrested after police find illegal gun, drugs during search warrant

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man has been arrested for illegal possession of a firearm, along with an unknown substance packaged as heroin.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 18-year-old Aaron Daniels of Buckingham Street in Springfield was arrested after midnight early Wednesday morning.

Officers received information that Daniels was in possession of an illegal firearm and were granted a search warrant to search his home overnight. Officers found Daniels hiding in his closet and arrested him. Inside the home, police found a loaded ghost gun in a mini-freezer in a bedroom. They also discovered a high capacity magazine, ammunition and an unknown substance that was packaged as heroin. The drug was sent to the lab for further testing.

Daniels is charged with the following:

Possession of a Firearm without a FID Card

Possession of a High Capacity Feeding Device

Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card

Springfield Police have now seized 199 illegal firearms during arrests in 2020.