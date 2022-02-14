SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police have arrested a man after a traffic stop resulted in officers finding a loaded semi-automatic firearm in his possession.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said around 2:35 a.m Sunday morning, officers saw a car turn down Sumner Avenue without stopping at the stop sign on Pomona Street. The driver, 31-year-old Christian Santiago, turned into the parking lot of a convenience store on 600 block of Sumner Avenue.

The car’s registration was taken away due to Santiago having no insurance and he had a suspended driver’s license. Santiago showed police his suspended license and officers felt a firearm in his jacket pocket. The officers took the semi-automatic loaded firearm and placed Santiago under arrest.

Photo credit: Springfield Police Department

Santiago is facing six charges against him, inlcuding: