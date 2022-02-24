SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Wednesday after police seized a loaded firearm allegedly in his possession.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, detectives from the Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit (FIU) received information that a suspect, 19-year-old Anthony Gonzalez of Springfield, was in possession of a firearm. Officers located Gonzalez traveling in a vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Bay Street as the car was leaving the Oak Grove Cemetery.

Four people inside the car were detained and police found a fanny pack with a loaded large capacity firearm on the front passenger side floor, where Gonzalez was sitting. He was then arrested and the other passengers were released.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Gonzalez has been charged with: