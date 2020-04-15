Springfield man arrested after police seize heroin, cocaine during search

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested a man after allegedly recovering over 170 bags of heroin and a bag of cocaine during a search early Wednesday morning.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 23-year-old Luis Otero was arrested after police officers were patrolling the area of Main and Dover Street around 7:30 a.m.

Walsh said officers saw Otero about to get on a motorcycle but walked away when he noticed officers were nearby. The officers determined the motorcycle was not properly registered before Otero claimed it was his bike. Otero was placed into custody for failing to show his driver’s license.

Walsh said during a search of Otero, police recovered 174 bags of heroin and a bag of cocaine.

Otero was charged with the following: