Springfield man arrested after report of a gun

Jose Mendez

Jose Mendez (Springfield Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested after police responded to a gun call on Friday.

According to Springfield Police Department Spokesman Ryan Walsh, 21-year-old Jose Mendez was arrested Friday just before midnight on Federal Street. When officers arrived on Federal Street for a gun call, they saw Mendez standing next to an open driver’s door of a car. Mendez allegedly started walking away when he saw the officers arrive.

Officers were able to detain Mendez and located a loaded semi-automatic handgun on the floor of the driver’s seat. Mendez was arrested and charged with the following.

  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
  • Possession of ammunition without a FID card

