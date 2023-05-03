SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Friday for riding a quad on Pine Street.

Officers were conducting an off-highway-vehicle (OHV) detail around 5:00 p.m. Friday when they allegedly saw 24-year-old Ezequiel Almanzar of Springfield riding a quad with no helmet on Pine Street. Officers followed and arrested him on Ashley Street.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Almanzar has been charged with the following: