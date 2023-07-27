SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Thursday morning for the murder of his roommate.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were called to an apartment on Euclid Avenue around 4:55 a.m. to assist an ambulance. Inside the apartment, they located a man with apparent stab wounds on the apartment floor. The man died from his injuries.

The victim’s roommate, 63-year-old Robert Woods, was arrested for his murder. Springfield Police along with the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident.