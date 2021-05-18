Springfield man arrested after shooting on Chestnut Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police arrested a man for allegedly shooting at a car and damaging property on Friday morning.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the area of Chestnut and Mattoon Streets at around 9:30 a.m. where they found evidence of a shooting and property damage to a building on Chestnut Street.

A video of the shooting helped officers determine that one person identified as 43-year-old Michael Harris was shooting at a targeted passing vehicle and then ran away from the area.

Walsh said shortly before 3:00 p.m. detectives saw a person driving and stopped him at the intersection of Chestnut and Liberty Street. The driver was identified as Harris and he was arrested. He is facing the following charges: