Springfield man arrested after shooting on Chestnut Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police arrested a man for allegedly shooting at a car and damaging property on Friday morning.
According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the area of Chestnut and Mattoon Streets at around 9:30 a.m. where they found evidence of a shooting and property damage to a building on Chestnut Street.
A video of the shooting helped officers determine that one person identified as 43-year-old Michael Harris was shooting at a targeted passing vehicle and then ran away from the area.
Walsh said shortly before 3:00 p.m. detectives saw a person driving and stopped him at the intersection of Chestnut and Liberty Street. The driver was identified as Harris and he was arrested. He is facing the following charges:
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building
- Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license
- Attempted assault and battery with a firearm
- Wanton destruction of property less than $1,200