Springfield man arrested after shooting on Fort Pleasant Ave in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are investigating after a man was shot in the area of Fort Pleasant Avenue Thursday morning.

According to the Springfield Police Department, officers were called to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of 0-100 block of Fort Pleasant Avenue at around 1:50 a.m. Officers attempted to speak with 32-year-old Luis Rodriguez due to his proximity of the ShotSpotter activation however, he became non-compliant and combative and was detained pending the investigation.

An adult man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to Baystate Medical Center, he is expected to be okay. Officers found a firearm in the area where the shooting occurred, and the investigation led to identifying Rodriguez as the alleged shooter.

Luis Rodriguez of Springfield was arrested and is charged with the following: